Paul Pogba’s contract to be terminated – Monaco

(FILES) Monaco’s French midfielder #08 Paul Pogba warms up ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris FC and AS Monaco at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris on April 10, 2026. Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will be released by Monaco after a series of injuries, the French club said on August 19, 2026. Pogba, 33, won the World Cup with France in 2018 but since serving a ban for doping has struggled to return to the elite level. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will be released by Monaco after a series of injuries, the French club said on Wednesday.

Pogba, 33, won the World Cup with France in 2018 but since serving a ban for doping has struggled to return to the elite level.

Monaco said in a statement that the objectives they had set for Pogba were “only partially achieved” and the Ligue 1 club were therefore ending his contract that would have run until June 2027.

Pogba is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, just after returning from a knee problem.

Monaco paid tribute to the player’s “remarkable mindset, determination and unwavering high standards” and said even when injured he had had a positive influence on the Monaco squad by “sharing his experience and know-how” with the other players.

AFP