New Edo assembly speaker pledges support for Gov Okpebholo

The new Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Yekini Idiaye

The newly elected Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, says leadership change in the house is necessary to align the legislature with the developmental agenda of Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking in an interview after his swearing-in on Monday in Benin, Idiaye cited “challenges of corruption and poor leadership” under the former speaker. Blessing Agbebaku: reasons for the shakeup in the eight assembly.

“Under the leadership of the former speaker, we have been passing through a lot of challenges.

“Corruption here and there. Every now and then it is adjournment — we resume tomorrow, adjournment for another 30 days, 20 days — and we were all not too happy with this leadership style,” Idiaye said.

The speaker pointed out that a weak legislature directly affected the executive, adding that the house had to act to protect the governor’s performance.

“Once the leadership is poor, it will drag the work of the governor backwards. So we decided to say no.

“We must encourage our performing governor because he is doing very well.

“So anything that will derail the performance or that will deprive the governor of his performance, we have to do something about it. Hence, the change of leadership.”

Idiaye pledged the full cooperation of the house to the state executive, describing the governor as a performing leader who deserved legislative backing.

” I can assure all of you that we are going to do everything possible to support the governor.

“He is doing a lot for the people of Edo, so we have to cooperate with him to move the state forward,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new speaker was sworn in on Monday, following the resignation and suspension of the former speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, over allegations of inflating prices of Lexus 570 Jeeps and Hilux vehicles.

The House also announced changes to its Majority leadership, with Sanny OJezele (Esan South-East) emerging as Majority Leader.