I never cheated on or abused Bella, BBNaija’s Sheggz confirms breakup

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has confirmed that his relationship with fellow reality TV star Bella Okagbue ended in January 2026.

Sheggz, in a statement shared on social media early Wednesday, also denied allegations that he cheated on or abused Bella during their relationship.

The reality TV star said he had previously chosen not to discuss the relationship publicly out of respect for his family and to keep his private life away from public scrutiny.

However, he said he decided to speak out after what he described as attempts to damage his reputation.

“I have never spoken publicly on the internet out of respect for my family, and it simply isn’t my nature to do so.

“However, after four years of working hard to build my life and my reputation, I feel it is only fair to clarify my position rather than allow my name or character to be unfairly tarnished,” he wrote.

Sheggz further rejected claims of abuse, describing himself as someone who values family, friendship, integrity and his faith.

“I am a man who values family, friendship, integrity and my faith. I am a brother, a friend to many and most importantly, I know the values I stand for. I am not an abuser,” he wrote.

Addressing allegations surrounding the breakup, he said he did not cheat on Bella and had remained single since their relationship ended.

“For clarity, I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026. The relationship ended in January 2026.

“We made attempts to reconcile afterwards, but ultimately I came to the conclusion that there were issues of trust and respect that I could not overlook when considering marriage,” he wrote.

Sheggz also revealed that he experienced a difficult period in 2025, during which he spent considerable time in and out of hospital receiving treatment.

“Much of 2025 was an extremely difficult period for me as I spent a significant amount of time in and out of hospital. I am genuinely grateful to be alive after everything I experienced.

“Following treatment and recovery in England, I returned to Nigeria in October 2025, where I became aware of information that caused me to question the honesty within our relationship,” he said.

According to him, his decision to end the relationship was influenced by his belief that marriage should be built on trust, honesty, mutual respect and open communication.

He said he had been committed to making the relationship work and had even taken steps towards marriage.

“I genuinely wanted the relationship to work. I even went as far as purchasing a ring because I believed in the possibility of a future together,” he said.

Although he acknowledged that relationships can end despite the feelings involved, Sheggz said some differences could make a long-term commitment difficult.

He also appealed for the breakup not to degenerate into a public dispute, saying he wanted both parties and their families to move forward peacefully.

“I have no desire for hostility or public back-and-forth. I simply want to move forward peacefully with dignity and respect for everyone involved,” he said.

Sheggz wished Bella well and expressed hope that everyone involved would eventually move on.

“I wish Bella nothing but the best in life, and I hope we can all eventually move on with grace,” he said.