Photos: Osoba, Amaechi, other dignitaries grace Vanguard 40th anniversary book launch

Prominent Nigerians, media executives and other dignitaries have gathered in Lagos for the launch of a book commemorating the 40th anniversary of Vanguard Newspapers and a reunion of former and current members of the Vanguard family.

The event, which is being held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracts prominent personalities from the political, business, diplomatic, security, media and other sectors of society.

Among those in attendance are former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of foreign affairs, Ike Nwachuckwu and other distinguished guests.

Titled The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid, the book documents major events, personalities and defining moments in Nigeria’s history through the newspaper’s coverage over four decades.

The anniversary celebration also provides an opportunity for readers, partners and other stakeholders, alongside former and current members of the Vanguard family, to reflect on the newspaper’s journey and its enduring place in Nigeria’s media landscape.

The gathering features speeches, tributes, networking and a reunion of members of the Vanguard community, with dignitaries and guests posing for photographs during the event.

Vanguard News