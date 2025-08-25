Benue Assembly: Gov Alia promises collaboration with new Speaker, lawmakers

Benue Assembly new Speaker, Mr. Alfred Emberga

…commends swift emergence of Mr. Emberga

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has promised to work with the new Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Alfred Emberga and members of the State legislature for the overall good of the state.

Recall that the new Speaker emerged Sunday during an emergency sitting of the House after the sudden resignation of the former Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh following the crisis in the House and allegations of plot to impeach him.

The Governor in a congratulatory message issued Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, commended the swift process that led to the emergence of a new leader of the legislative arm of government in the State.

He noted that the election of Mr. Emberga was a confirmation of the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and a reflection of his commitment and ability to lead and uphold democratic values.

The Governor expresses confidence that “under the leadership of Mr. Emberga, the Benue State House of Assembly will continue to work tirelessly towards the formulation and enactment of laws and policies aimed at improving the lives of the people of the state.”

‎‎He called on the legislative arm of government to continue to maintain a strong and cordial relationship with the Executive and Judicial arms in order to ensure purposeful leadership in the state.

The Governor stated that “it is only through collaboration and cooperation that the state can achieve sustainable development and deliver dividends of democracy that will reach every citizen.”

‎‎While appreciating the outgone Speaker for his contributions as the leader of the state legislature, “the governor assures the newly elected Speaker, as well as all members of the Benue State House of Assembly, of his unwavering support and commitment to continue to work together for the overall good of the Benue.”

