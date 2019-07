By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Bashir Mamman Ifo.

The meeting started at the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja around 11.30am.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be made open.

Details later:

