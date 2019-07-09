A chieftain and one of the South-South Leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tare Amatare, has congratulated Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, on their reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amatare, in a statement, described the duo as “pan Nigerians who always believe and place the interest of Nigeria first in the course of discharging their duties to their fatherland and above all great patriots, who believe in unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.”

While commending President Buhari for deeming it fit to reappiont them, he expressed confidence that both men would make Nigerians proud in discharging their duties.

Amatarewished them well in the course of discharging their duties and urged Nigerians to continue to give them and the President the needed support to move Nigeria to the next level.