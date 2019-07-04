Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has described the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, as a selfless leader with capacity to serve meritoriously anywhere even beyond Abia State.

Uche Enyioko, Okereke Emmanuel and Onyioha Kalu Onyioha stated this in their respective addresses when the Abia State Chapter of CUPP paid a visit to the Speaker in his office at the Assembly Complex in Umuahia, recently.

“We have come to congratulate you on your emergence as Speaker of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly. We have no doubt in our mind that as Abia’s number one lawmaker who has distinguished himself as a selfless leader and who is renowned for putting the people first, Abia State will enjoy greater progress through quality legislation.”

Responding, the Speaker said he has always been an apostle of politics of ideology rooted in the welfare of the citizens. He emphasized that citizens must eschew the politics of vendetta, witch hunting and nepotism must be in the nation’s political space.

“My aim is to distinguish myself first in my current capacity as a State legislator with service delivery, humility and dedication to duty as my driving force,” he said.

Speaking further, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji commended the Executive Governor of the State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, saying he has shown sufficient commitment to the growth of the Abia, and deserves the support of the legislature and all Abians to continue to move the State forward.