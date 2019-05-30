Nigerian programmer develops music App

By Ebele Orakpo

A Nigerian computer programmer and founder of LAGbook, Chika Nwaogu, has developed a platform which allows Nigerians and other Africans to access millions of songs for free called Playfire.

The application is the first indigenous music streaming platform with over 45 million songs.

According to Nwaogu, “We have been developing what will become Africa’s first real answer to Spotify. We at Playfre are trying to bring the over 45 million songs on Spotify to you at no charge, with the same Spotify experience and guess what? We did it!” Nwaogu said.

He explained that big music streaming platforms still charge monthly to stream unlimited music which is not fair to Nigerians, explaining why among many other reasons he embarked on creating Playfre.

Nwaogu noted that many other big music streaming platforms have not yet been opened to most African countries because of the weak intellectual property laws existing in this part of the world.

Playfre‘s android app is available for free download on Google Playstore. It is also available on all devices so one can listen to music on the go. He added that Playfre will be rolling out Playfre for Artist service, a service that will let musicians get their songs on the platform for free.