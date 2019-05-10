Breaking: Troops kill 7 terrorists, recover 7 riffles in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has said its troops of 22 Brigade, on Operation Hard Strike, killed seven terrorists and also recovered seven rifles in Borno State.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations,Col. Sagir Musa,in a statement,said the troops recorded the success against the terrorists without casualty, earlier yesterday.

He said the terrorists were killed following operation carried out by the troops on Operation Hard Strike along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State.

The statement read:”Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army(NA) on Operation Hard Strike in collaboration with some members of Civilian JTF, conducted a clearance operation today Thursday the 10th of May 2019 along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State where they had contact and serious battle with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gulwa.

“The exchange of fire resulted in the extermination of 7 terrorists and recovery of 7 Rifles (6 x AK 47 and 1 x FN Rifle).

“There was no casualty on the part of the NA Soldiers or Civilian JTF.

“The NA, through the Division, is unwavering in its commitment and determination to end Boko Haram terrorism and any other form of insecurity in Nigeria, and will continue to sensitize and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.”