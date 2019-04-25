Tinubu not a fascist, power grabber – Rep Balogun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The member representing Lagos Island 11 federal constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Yakub Balogun has risen in defence of his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he was not a fascist and power grabber.

Balogun made the defence while addressing parliamentary correspondents, Thursday, in Abuja over a media report he said misrepresented his voluntary relinquishing of office to pave way for another person as retirement from active politics.

He said he was only leaving the “stage temporarily”.

It will be recalled that the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in a rebuttal to Tinubu’s allegation of budget padding described him as a fascist and power grabber who wanted to control all levers of government.

Paying a tribute to Tinubu who was also former Governor of Lagos State, Balogun said: “I will like to express my sincere appreciation to my political mentor, my indefatigable, resourceful, visionary, compassionate, God anointed political leader – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a fisher and builder of men (and women) from nothing to something, the helper and elevator of the downtrodden and above all, a non-fascist and non-power grabber “.

VANGUARD