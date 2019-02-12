Women groups protest pepper-in-private part saga

Obaseki signs anti violence against persons bill

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

HUNDREDS of women groups including other interested individuals and nongovernmental organisations yesterday protested the assault on a 24 years old commercial sex who was assaulted by some men and fresh pepper poured into her private part over allegation that she stole a phone belonging to a client.

But at the state command of the Nigerian police, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said that investigation into the missing phone showed that no phone was actually missing.

Odumosun who spoke while addressing the protesters led by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and Edo State Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the victim was accused of stealing the phone just to extort money from her.

He assured the protesters that the police would carry out thorough investigation to ensure the case is not thrown out by any judge.

Chairperson of FIDA, Barr. Iryn Omorogiomwan, urged the Odumosu to ensure investigations are expedited so that all the suspects are convicted if found guilty.

On her part, Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said the crime shocked human conscience and would not be tolerated by Edo people adding that her husband, Governor Godwin Obaseki was upset and angered by the incident.

Obaseki who later signed the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) bill into law assured that law would take its course.

He condemned the action and said his administration would not cover anybody no matter how highly placed.