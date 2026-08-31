Soldiers kill 324 terrorists, arrest 375, rescue 621 kidnapped victims in August

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting in different theatres of operation against insecurity/national threats neutralised a total of 324 terrorists and criminal elements, rescued over 621 kidnapped victims and arrested over 373 terrorists/criminal elements in August.

Troops discovered and deactivated 21 illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta, and recovered 686,800 litres of stolen crude oil products from economic saboteurs

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, at a briefing in Abuja, noted that, “Additionally, 201 insurgents surrendered to troops, while 88 assorted arms and 2077 rounds of ammunition were recovered from terrorists and criminal elements.

Detailing the encounters, Onoja said, ‘Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma in the North West, during the month of August, rescued 126 kidnap victims and neutralized 190 terrorists, while 47 terrorists were arrested.

‘Significantly, on 2 August, troops responding to suspected terrorist movement through Giwa LGA of Kaduna State intercepted and arrested 21 persons attempting to cross into Birnin Kebbi, profiling established five as terrorists who were handed over to the Department of State Services, while the remaining passengers were released.

“On 6 August, four suspects were arrested at Darusa Village Market in Gudu LGA of Sokoto State, with six rustled cattle, mobile phones and ₦165,000 believed to be proceeds of an intended sale recovered.

“On 7 August, troops engaged terrorists at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA and Birnin Tsaba Village along the Birnin Magaji-Zurmi Road in Birnin Magaji LGA, both in Zamfara State, forcing the terrorists to withdraw and abandon motorcycles, camouflage items and communication equipment.

‘A suspected terrorist collaborator and logistics facilitator was also arrested at Maradun, Zamfara State, with Five Million, Three Hundred and Two Thousand Naira (₦5,302,000) only reportedly intended for delivery to terrorist associates.

“On 8 August, troops responding to terrorist activity around Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State engaged the terrorists and forced them to abandon several kidnap victims, while efforts are ongoing to secure those in captivity.

“On 10 August, troops responded to an attack at Makuku Village in Sakaba LGA of Kebbi State and neutralised 18 terrorists. However, some local security personnel and one civilian were killed during the encounter; surveillance was subsequently intensified to prevent further attacks.

“On the same day, troops engaged terrorists at Ruwan Lafiya Village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State. They recovered an abandoned motorcycle, while two suspected terrorists, both foreign nationals believed to be IED experts, were arrested at Zurmi in Zamfara State.

‘On 12 August, a suspect was arrested at Kadage in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State with foreign camouflage items, mobile phones and identification documents and was handed over to the Department of State Services. A suspected logistics supplier was also arrested along the Gwarzo-Kano Road in Kano State with ammunition and other incriminating items.

“On 14 August, troops neutralised two terrorists at Kurudu Village in Kankia LGA of Katsina State. Between 14 – 15 August, troops neutralised two terrorists at Garin Kaso Village during clearance operations around Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji LGAs of Zamfara State, recovering rifles, ammunition and motorcycles.

“Between 17 – 19 August, troops recovered 28 abducted victims across Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State, Sabuwa and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State, and Isa LGA of Sokoto State, handing all victims over to local authorities.

“On 14 August, troops arrested a suspect conveying 180 units of Super Power Explosives along the Kaura-Zurmi Road in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, reportedly destined for terrorists in Katsina State. Another suspect connected to the same supply chain was arrested at Gusau on 15 August.

‘Troops subsequently arrested suspected collaborators of a notorious terrorist kingpin along the Sakajiki-Kwanar Guiwa Road in Kaura Namoda LGA and, through further exploitation, arrested six additional informants linked to the abduction of an immigration officer’s family and staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

“On 19 August, a suspected terrorist informant was arrested in Shanono LGA of Kano State for allegedly monitoring troop deployments and equipment. Between 22 – 26 August, troops rescued a further 31 abducted persons at Dandume-Sheme Road in Dandume LGA of Katsina State, Gadan Manya Village in Anka LGA of Zamfara State, Kachia LGA of Kaduna State, Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State and Hayin Babangida in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

“On 23 August, troops also arrested three suspected gunrunners along the Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi Road with an assault rifle concealed in a bag of millet and arrested notorious terrorist kingpin Mallam Sanusi Mai Glass and his associate at Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State and recovered a vehicle.

“Two suspected terrorists were also arrested at Maradun LGA of Zamfara State on 25 August, with firearms, communication equipment, cash and incriminating digital materials recovered.

“On 28 August, troops conducted multiple clearance operations to clear terrorists hibernating around Maikujera Town in Rabah LGA of Sokoto State. During the clearance operations, troops neutralized 30 terrorists, while several others abandoned their positions and fled into surrounding farms and thick vegetation.

“During the operation, troops also encountered a group of terrorists who attempted to use rustled cattle as human shields during the confrontation. However, troops successfully countered the attempt and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and 5 RPGs.

“Intelligence indicates that the group is suspected to be linked to the network of notorious terrorist kingpin Bello Turji, who has been using the Maikujera Axis as a transit corridor for moving stolen cattle from Gandi Town and adjoining communities in Rabah LGA.

“On 28 August, troops responded to a distress call concerning an attempted abduction of commuters around Kwanoni Hill Gate in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State. The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their victims and flee, thereby rescuing 12 commuters.

“On 29 August, in another clearance operation across Farin Tafki, Maharba, Adua and Soro Daya villages in Matazu LGA, Katsina State, troops made contact with terrorists and overwhelmed them with superior firepower. One terrorist identified as Smally, a lieutenant to Kachalla Muhammed Filani, was neutralised, while troops recovered three PKT machine guns, two AK-47 rifles, 11 AK-47 magazines, 180 rounds of ammunition and six motorcycles, four of which were destroyed in situ.

“On 29 August, troops conducted an ambush operation along Gandi Bridge in Rabah LGA of Sokoto State, making contact with terrorists and forcing them to flee in disarray. Due to poor visibility, troops were unable to further exploit the encounter at the time. However, during subsequent exploitation of the terrorists’ withdrawal route on 30 August 2026, troops observed traces of blood and recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine, indicating that the fleeing terrorists may have sustained casualties.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained coordinated operations against kidnapping, arms trafficking, crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and illegal refining across Bayelsa, Edo, Delta and Rivers States, with maritime operations under Operation Delta Sentinel reinforcing efforts to protect the nation’s critical petroleum assets.

“During the month, troops arrested 43 criminals, rescued 38 civilians, dismantled 21 illegal refining sites, and recovered over 696,800 litres of petroleum products.

“On 6 August, troops in conjunction with a local security outfit conducted a covert rescue operation following the kidnap of a farmer at Okehussan in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA of Edo State. Troops lured the kidnappers to a rendezvous at Onogholo in the same LGA, neutralised one kidnapper and rescued the victim unharmed, while One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,500,000) only intended as ransom was recovered and handed over to the victim’s family.

“On 14 August, troops arrested three suspected kidnappers at Igue/Ikao Community in Owan East LGA of Edo State and handed them over for further action.

“On 19 August, troops intercepted and arrested a suspect at the Onitsha-Asaba Head Bridge in Asaba LGA of Delta State, recovering seven locally made pistols, ammunition and a camouflage vest.

“On 28 August, troops arrested a suspected criminal, Mr Egurunesa, at Otuaba Community in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State, following reports that he had been harassing members of the community with a firearm. A search of his residence led to the recovery of one locally fabricated Dane gun, while the suspect was handed over for further action.

“Between 1 – 2 August, troops dismantled three reactivated illegal refining sites in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Axis of Rivers State and discovered approximately 61,000 litres of stolen petroleum products, comprising 43,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 18,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil concealed in 12 dugout pits and reservoirs.

“On 5 August, troops discovered 85,300 litres of crude oil products in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni axis. On 6 August, an offensive operation at the Oteghele Axis of Delta State yielded 105,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil products.

“On 7 August, Operation Sentinel recovered approximately 24,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at Bethel Community in Bonny LGA of Rivers State and uncovered an illegal refining site comprising two pits and extensive hoses. The same operation intercepted a speedboat carrying approximately 17,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil along the Onne-Okrika waterways.

“On 7 August, operations along the Oteghele axis also uncovered concealed storage facilities containing about 60,000 litres and 45,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil. On 15 August, Operation Delta Sentinel disrupted three illegal refining sites in the Egbema Axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, recovered approximately 85,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil concealed in eight dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs.

“On 20 August, troops disrupted crude oil storage infrastructure containing approximately 93,000 litres of stolen crude oil around Allison Community in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

“On 21 August, troops intercepted two vehicles carrying approximately 8,500 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products along the Ejemekuru-Obudi-Agwa Axis of Imo State and arrested three suspects and abandoned one vehicle. On 22 August, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinfer disrupted three illegal refining sites around the Ohaji Axis of Egbema-Ndoni LGA of Rivers State and recovered approximately 103,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil.

“On 27 August, troops intercepted two tanker trucks preparing to siphon crude oil from an illegal collection point at Aleto in Eleme LGA of Rivers State and arrested two suspects.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Savannah Shield rescued 329 kidnap victims and neutralized 7 terrorists, while 4 terrorists were arrested.

“Significantly, on 4 August 2026, troops arrested a suspected terrorist informant at Nuku Community in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State.

‘Between 5 – 6 August, troops operated around Kamfanin Bobi Village in Mariga LGA of Niger State and engaged terrorists moving from Zamfara State with the apparent intent of launching a reprisal attack on a military base.

“The terrorists were forced to withdraw, one was killed and nine motorcycles were recovered.

“On 5 August, a joint operation within the Kainji Lake National Park in Borgu LGA of Niger State resulted in the rescue of 308 abducted victims, mainly women and children, including 163 indigenes of Woro Village in Kwara State and 145 from Niger State.

“On 8 August, troops raided the residence of suspected terrorist collaborators at Latan Daji in Patigi LGA of Kwara State and arrested four suspects.

“On 10 August, an ambush at Majai and Tungan Bissalah Villages forced terrorists to withdraw through Inana Village. Troops subsequently dominated the area and recovered a rifle, ammunition and six motorcycles, which were destroyed in situ.

“On 12 August, nine male kidnap victims were rescued within Mariga LGA of Niger State and handed over to appropriate authorities.

“On 18 August, troops on fighting patrol engaged terrorists at Alabe Idera in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, neutralised one terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle. On the same day, night patrols around Latandaji in Patigi LGA rescued seven kidnap victims found wandering in nearby bushes.

“On 23 August, troops at Dekara in Borgu LGA of Niger State came under terrorist attack and returned fire, forcing the assailants to flee into Kainji Lake National Park. Exploitation of the terrorists’ withdrawal route yielded an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, six motorcycles, 49 mobile phones, nine phone batteries and ten memory cards, which are expected to support further intelligence exploitation.

“On 27 August, troops in conjunction with other security agencies rescued the abducted Onigbesi of Igbesi Kingdom, Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I, alongside two women in Isin LGA of Kwara State. During the rescue operation, troops made contact with the terrorists and neutralised one of them before evacuating the rescued victims for medical attention.

“On 29 August, troops conducted a fighting patrol along the Tudun Magaji, Rijiyar Ngwamastai and Lioji axes in Mariga LGA of Niger State, following intelligence on terrorist movements towards identified crossing points.

“Sustained ground intelligence enabled the troops to track the terrorists’ movements and extend the patrol towards the Dagin Zangata–Yangalu axis along the Kontagora–Yauri Road, thereby denying the terrorists freedom of movement. However, during the engagement, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one empty magazine and one Motorcycle, while other motorcycles were burnt.

“Troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued 15 kidnap victims and neutralized 5 terrorists, while 82 terrorists were arrested.

‘On 6 August 2026, troops arrested youth leader Zakari Yahu Adamu at Fadan Chanwei in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State in connection with the recent terrorist attack on Naridon Community, with further investigation undertaken to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“On 11 August, troops conducted a search operation following the abduction of a resident from Dong Village in Jos North LGA of Plateau State. Sustained pressure forced the kidnappers to abandon the victim at Rafin Bauna in Bassa LGA, where troops rescued her and reunited her with her family after debriefing.

“On 17 August, troops responded to gunfire in the same Rafin Bauna Village in Bassa LGA, Plateau State, forcing unidentified gunmen to flee and rescuing a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound before evacuating the victim to hospital.

“On 20 August, troops responded to a reported attack by suspected herders’ militia on Mwar Community in Chakfem Kingdom, Mangu LGA of Plateau State. Following reports of cattle rustling by local indigenes, surveillance assets were deployed and raids conducted on identified suspects’ residences, resulting in the recovery of firearms, fabricated rifles, dane guns and ammunition.

“On 22 August, troops responded to reported gunshots around DTV in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, arrested one suspect and recovered a locally made hunting gun, preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect claimed to have discharged the weapon while hunting, with investigations ongoing to establish the circumstances and rule out wider security concerns.

“On 29 August, troops foiled an attempt to transport illicit arms through Zak Village in Wase LGA of Plateau State. During a stop-and-search operation, troops discovered a concealed compartment in a Volkswagen Golf containing two AK-47 rifles, one magazine, two wooden rifle butts and nine magazine pouches.

‘Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued 38 kidnap victims and neutralized 3 terrorists, while 31 terrorists were arrested.

“On 1 August, troops destroyed a hideout linked to wanted terrorist leader Mathew, aka “Full Fire”, at Sabongida Leke Village in Ukum LGA and arrested five suspected associates. On 1 August, troops also intercepted a motorcycle conveying two women at Yelwa Village in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State and recovered ten AK-47 magazines with 551 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. A separate arrest at Doma town yielded 12 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

“In Kogi State, troops foiled a kidnap attempt along the Lokoja-Okene Road in Adavi LGA on 2 August, during which a civilian sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated for treatment. On the same day, troops and local security groups responded to a kidnap incident at Oke Ere Community in Yagba West LGA, neutralising one terrorist, rescuing two of four abducted victims unharmed and losing one member of the local security group in action.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims. A coordinated operation at Gbede Village on 5 August led to the neutralization of one terrorist.

“On 10 August, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police responded to an attack by armed herders at Azege Village, Tombo Ward in Logo LGA of Benue State, neutralised one armed herder and recovered a rifle and ammunition. One civilian was killed and efforts are ongoing to apprehend remaining assailants.

“On 11 August, troops cleared Chito Village in Ukum LGA, targeting the hideout of a wanted associate of a notorious kidnap kingpin. Although the suspect had fled, the hideout was searched and destroyed. While follow-on operations at Jootar and Ikiyior Villages led to the arrest of five suspected associates and recovery of mobile phones, motorcycles and locally fabricated rifles.

“On 10 August, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and a local security group rescued 16 kidnap victims along the Ojuwo-Ajengo-Memarebo and Ojiwo-Itobe Axis in Ofu LGA of Kogi State, comprising six men, six women and four children.

“On 11 August, nine additional victims were rescued along the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road after troops intercepted kidnappers’ vehicles and forced them to abandon their captives.

“On 14 August, troops compelled kidnappers to release 13 victims abducted along the Alloma-Ejule Road on 11 August in Ofu and Dekina LGAs of Kogi State. The victims comprised two men, five women and six children.

“On 14 August, an arms courier was arrested at Bubuwa in Wukari LGA of Taraba State while attempting to purchase ammunition from a previously apprehended gunrunner. A raid at Nasarawo in Jalingo LGA on 17 August recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

“On 19 August, two suspected kidnappers were arrested at Gou Village in Logo LGA of Benue State with a locally fabricated pistol and mobile phones. On 24 August, troops rescued two kidnap victims in separate operations within Lokoja LGA of Kogi State, recovering a weapon abandoned by fleeing captors.

“On 22 August, an accomplice of a previously apprehended gunrunner was arrested at Dorowa in Wukari LGA and confessed to supplying four AK-47 rifles and about 6,000 rounds of ammunition. On 23 August, a suspected terrorist and his courier were arrested around Okene LGA.

“On 27 August, troops engaged suspected terrorists at Ahungwa in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, neutralising one while one escaped with gunshot wound. Troops also arrested a suspected gunrunner in Jalingo LGA of Taraba State in connection with arms trafficking to rebel elements in Cameroon.

“On 28 August 2026, troops in conjunction with other security elements, arrested an accomplice of a suspected gunrunner in Sardauna LGA, Taraba State. The suspect, identified as Mrs Adama Adama, alias Rose/Esther, was linked to the trafficking of weapons for Ambazonian rebels in Cameroon and remains in custody for further investigation.

“In another operation on the same day, troops responded to a kidnapping incident involving a commercial vehicle along the Ogbulu–Alloma Road in Ofu LGA, Kogi State. The troops engaged the kidnappers and forced them to flee, successfully rescuing nine passengers and the bus driver, who were subsequently evacuated for medical attention.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka arrested 20 criminals, neutralized 5 terrorists and rescued 4 civilians.

“On 1 August, militant leader known as ‘’Comedy’’ voluntarily surrendered a cache of arms buried in Egbema, Imo State, through the State Amnesty Chairman. On the same day, troops conducted a search operation near Ihuonyia Community in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State, following an earlier attack on Fulani herders.

“Troops arrested five suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and destroyed their hideout at Amansioda Ndiagu Oghe Forest and recovered two General Purpose Machine Guns with ammunition and an Improvised Explosive Device. On 4 August, troops foiled a kidnap attempt along the Nsukka-Obollo Road in Udenu LGA of Enugu State, forcing the perpetrators to abandon the victim and flee.

“Between 7 – 13 August, troops in conjunction with the Department of State Services intensified efforts against a kidnapping syndicate operating across Enugu and adjoining States.

“Following the abduction of two persons in Udi LGA of Enugu State on 2 August, troops and the DSS ambushed members of the syndicate on 9 August, neutralised one syndicate leader while another sustained gunshot wounds as he attempted to flee.

“Troops recovered $1,600, ₦187,000, mobile phones and herbal medicine. On 10 August, another syndicate member was tracked and arrested at Gariki Area in Enugu State, leading to the recovery of $1,000, ₦785,900 and other incriminating items.

“Between 10 and 11 August, troops, using arrested suspects as guides, recovered a cache comprising four AK-47 rifles, seven magazines and 133 rounds of ammunition from a forest hideout.

“Troops also dismantled an illegal bunkering site in Ihie Community in Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State on 15 August, recovered motorcycles, suspected stolen Automotive Gas Oil and a vehicle and arrested three suspects.

“On 17 August, two suspects linked to an earlier attack on troops in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State were arrested at a hideout in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers State.

“On 18 August, a pistol, ammunition and a radio were recovered during a fighting patrol to an IPOB camp at Eketutu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. On 20 August troops cleared 11 IEDs during clearance operations towards the “Mother Valley” in Ihiala LGA.

“On 21 August, troops intercepted two vehicles carrying suspected illegally refined petroleum products derived from stolen crude oil along the Agwa–Ejemekuru Road in Oguta LGA of Imo State and arrested three suspects.

“Preliminary investigation indicated the involvement of the leader of a local security group in Orlu, who fled when directed to report for verification, the matter was referred to the leader of the local security group in Imo State to assist in locating the suspect for further investigation.

“On 22 August, troops, in conjunction with the Department of State Services and the local security group in Anambra State, raided IPOB/ESN strongholds at Obene and Abator Villages in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State, neutralised one terrorist and recovered pump-action guns, motorcycles and materials identified for the fabrication of IEDs.

“On 28 August, troops supported by the Air Component, conducted a clearance operation against suspected IPOB/ESN elements at Water Works, Afor Ugwu Forest in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State.

‘Following aerial surveillance, troops engaged the group and forced them to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds, while successfully extricating workers of Ama Breweries and all company equipment without casualty. Two suspected IPOB/ESN informants were subsequently arrested for further investigation.

On Air Interdictions, Major General Onoja said, “The Air Component sustained combat support role across the operational theatres through precision air strikes, armed reconnaissance and surveillance missions designed to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny criminals freedom of action.

“On 6 August 2026, the Air Component of Operation Fandan Yamma conducted surveillance over Kampani Bobi and Beri Settlement in Mariga LGA of Niger State, followed by a precision air strike that neutralised scores of terrorists who had assembled with about 15 motorcycles in preparation for hostile activity.

“Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the neutralization of the terrorists, with secondary explosions indicating destruction of additional logistics and equipment, including explosive ordnance.

“On 9 August, the Air Component conducted an armed reconnaissance mission over Sangeko and Baba-Doka areas in Mariga LGA of Niger State following reports of a large concentration of terrorists, many mounted on motorcycles.

‘The aircraft engaged the terrorists with rockets and cannon fire, disrupting their movement and activities. Initial reports indicated approximately 120 bodies and about 300 motorcycles at the location, with monitoring continuing to further assess the outcome.

“On 13 August, armed reconnaissance around Maburya in Mariga LGA of Niger State identified a large group of terrorists accompanied by rustled cattle.

“An aircraft subsequently conducted a clearance patrol along the Kainji-Daban Woko axis and armed reconnaissance over Maburya and adjoining areas, where terrorists were sighted fleeing with a herd of rustled cattle.

“The targets were engaged with onboard weapon systems, effectively disrupting their movement and activities and resulting in the neutralization of 46 terrorists.

“The number of bandits/criminals killed or neutralised declined by 20.9% in July but rose sharply by 217.6% in August, while arrests fell by 29.0% in July before increasing by 8.1% in August.

“Civilians rescued similarly declined by 27.5% in July but increased substantially by 55.2% in August. In contrast, surrendered terrorists recorded a consistent and remarkable increase, rising from 11 in June to 57 in July and 201 in August, indicating growing pressure on hostile elements and possible willingness to abandon terrorism. Arms and ammunition recoveries declined considerably in July but rebounded in August, while crude oil recovery fell by 18.8% in July before surging by 174.2% in August.

“Overall, the August figures demonstrate a marked improvement in operational effectiveness, reflecting intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations, enhanced intelligence and inter-agency cooperation, increased pressure on criminal and terrorist networks, and strengthened efforts to protect civilians and critical national assets).

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede commends the gallantry, discipline, resilience and unrelenting resolve of troops across all theatres of operation for the successes recorded during the reporting period.

“He recognises the sacrifices made by personnel in rescuing abducted citizens, neutralising terrorists and armed criminals, dismantling criminal and secessionist networks, disrupting illegal oil bunkering and protecting the nation’s critical assets.

“The CDS also sympathises with the families of civilians and security personnel who lost their lives during the period and wishes injured personnel and other victims a speedy recovery. He commends the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, local security groups and other security agencies and stakeholders for the operational synergy that continues to produce tangible results.

“The CDS further appreciates traditional rulers, community leaders and members of the public whose credible information and cooperation continue to strengthen the security architecture and assist troops in preventing and responding to threats.