Weak labour movement ‘ll hurt all, not just workers – NLC

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The consequences of a weakened labour movement could extend far beyond factories, government offices and other workplaces, leaving millions of Nigerians without a strong collective voice to challenge policies affecting their economic survival, rights and welfare.

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For the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the strength of organised labour is not just a trade union concern but a matter that directly affects the wellbeing of the entire country.

Beyond its traditional responsibility of negotiating wages and protecting workers’ interests, Labour movement has historically served as an important platform for defending ordinary Nigerians, challenging unpopular government policies and protecting the civic space.

Its weakening, therefore, could have consequences for people who are not necessarily members of any trade union but whose livelihoods are affected by government decisions.

This was the concern expressed by the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who warned that Nigerians would become victims if the labour movement collapsed.

“If the labour movement collapses today, all of us will become victims,” Ajaero declared in Lagos, while speaking at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), themed: Workers at the Centre of Nigeria’s Political Transition: Defending Rights, Advancing Welfare and Building Economic Justice. His warning was particularly directed at Nigerians who appear to regard the struggles of organised labour as the exclusive responsibility of workers and trade union leaders, even when the issues being contested affect their daily lives.

According to him, the labour movement remains one of the important voices defending the interests of ordinary Nigerians, adding that its collapse would leave workers and other vulnerable groups with fewer platforms through which to express their grievances.

He said: “If that voice becomes weak, workers and other vulnerable groups will have fewer platforms through which to express their grievances.”

For Ajaero, the danger is that a weakened labour movement would not only affect the ability of workers to negotiate better conditions of service but could also reduce the capacity of ordinary citizens to collectively challenge economic policies that worsen their living conditions.

He questioned the attitude of Nigerians who complain about the rising cost of living but expect the NLC to take responsibility for confronting every challenge without corresponding public support.

“It is not enough to complain about the cost of fuel, transportation, food or other necessities and then ask where the NLC is,” he said.

“The labour movement cannot solve every problem without the participation and support of the people.”

The NLC president argued that the struggle for affordable living conditions should not be left to organised labour alone because the consequences of economic hardship are not restricted to salary earners.

He explained that the demand for affordable transportation, lower living costs and policies capable of improving the economy would benefit the entire population.

“If we collectively demand affordable transportation, lower living costs and policies that improve the economy, the benefits will extend beyond organised labour,” he stated.

Using the price of petrol as an example, Ajaero maintained that every Nigerian who depends on transportation would benefit from policies that make the commodity more affordable.

“For instance, if the price of petrol is reduced to a more affordable level, every Nigerian who depends on transportation will benefit.

“It should not be a situation where only organised labour speaks out while other citizens remain silent on issues that affect everybody,” he warned.

Struggle for democracy

To demonstrate why Nigerians must protect the labour movement, Ajaero recalled the historical contributions of organised labour, students and civil society organisations to the struggle for democratic rights and the defence of civic freedoms.

He referred to his experience as a student in 1988, when he participated in student activism and engagements with the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

He explained that the labour movement and civil society organisations had played significant roles at different periods in challenging military rule and defending the interests of Nigerians.

Ajaero recalled that when the NLC faced difficulties, civil society organisations and other groups contributed to defending the interests of the population.

“There were different periods when the NLC faced difficulties, civil society organisations and other groups contributed to defending the interests of Nigerians,” he said.

The implication, according to the labour leader, is that the survival of organised labour should be a collective concern because its activities have consequences for the broader society.

He also drew attention to the 1929 Aba Women’s protest, in which women mobilised against taxation imposed by the colonial authorities.

For him, the protest remains an important historical demonstration that ordinary people can organise themselves to challenge policies they consider unjust.

“The Aba Women’s protest of 1929 is an important historical example. The women mobilised against taxation imposed on them by the colonial authorities. Their protest demonstrated that ordinary people can organise themselves to challenge policies they consider unjust,” he said.

Drawing attention to contemporary Nigeria, Ajaero noted that citizens were again confronted with several economic difficulties, including rising taxes and the high cost of living.

“Today, Nigerians face several economic challenges, including rising taxes and the high cost of living. We must therefore understand that collective action and solidarity are necessary to defend our common interests,” he stated.

Workers’ welfare is everybody’s business

Ajaero also explained that improving workers’ welfare should be seen as an important component of national economic development because workers’ earnings circulate within the domestic economy.

He argued that when workers receive better salaries, the benefits extend to traders, transport operators, landlords and other small business owners who depend on workers’ spending.

“Money paid to workers circulates within the domestic economy. When workers receive their salaries, they spend on food, transportation, accommodation and other essential needs,” he explained.

“The person selling groundnuts, tomatoes or garri in the neighbourhood benefits from that spending. The landlord receives rent, transport operators earn money, and other small businesses benefit.”

According to him, ordinary workers spend a substantial proportion of their earnings within the country, supporting local economic activities in ways that make improved wages beneficial beyond the formal employment sector.

“Unlike some wealthy individuals and politicians who may spend a substantial portion of their earnings on imported goods, ordinary workers spend much of their salaries within the local economy.

“That is why we must continue to advocate for real wages. When workers earn salaries that reflect the cost of living, the money circulates within the economy and stimulates economic activities.

“Therefore, the government must recognise that improving workers’ purchasing power is not simply a labour demand; it is also an economic strategy,” he declared.

Collective responsibility

Beyond the economic arguments, Ajaero’s warning highlights the need for a stronger relationship between organised labour and the wider Nigerian population.

His position is that the labour movement cannot effectively defend the interests of workers and vulnerable citizens if the people whose interests it seeks to protect remain disconnected from its struggles.

The NLC president therefore called for greater understanding of the role of organised labour and the importance of supporting its interventions on issues affecting the general population.

His concern is that Nigerians cannot afford to lose one of the important platforms through which collective grievances are articulated and government policies are challenged.

Ultimately, Ajaero’s message at the LAWAN conference was that the strength of the labour movement should matter to every Nigerian, whether employed in the public or private sector, engaged in small-scale business or dependent on daily economic activities for survival.

As he warned, the collapse of organised labour would not be an isolated setback for trade unions. It would be a loss for the entire society.

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