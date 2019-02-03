This is why your headphone goes bad often

By Juliet Umeh

Many change their headphones twice or more in a year. If you are one of the people whose headphones always die within a year, it means you are doing something wrong with the device.

Remember that a headphone is a delicate device with lots of intricate internal components that could break down if handled without care. Those components will get jostled and wear down with time, leading to an inevitable malfunction. As long as you take proper care of it, you can double or even triple the expected lifespan of the device.

*Stop rolling over the Cord

Cord lengths for some headphones can be as long as seven or 10 feet. However, it only takes one severed point to render it useless.

In most cases, people may be tempted to let such a long cord hang out on the ground instead of coiled up elsewhere. But if so, take extra care that it can’t ever be stepped on or worse, rolled over by the casters on your computer chair.

*Don’t leave the cord dangling

Allowing the cord dangle off the edge of a desk, either when resting or while in use is an invitation to its damage.

A dangling cord is basically being bent at a 90-degree angle, and that puts undue stress on the internal wire at that point.

*Don’t forget they are on your head.

Some people forget they have the headphone on and as soon as they are home, they rush off to the restroom. Electronics and water do not go together. Just as it can fry your smartphone or laptop, water can get into your headphones and fry the audio drivers.

*Never wind the cord into knots

For earphones, wrap the cord around a toilet paper roll with notches for the plug and the buds. For headphones, use the “roadie wrap” method. You can then push two ends of the circle together to form a figure eight and secure it with a rubber band or twist tie. Never tie knots and avoid tight loops.

*Pull the cord, not the plug

Over time, pulling can cause the internal wire to break and separate from the plug. Due to unequal stresses, one of the internal wires will break before the other, leaving you with ear buds that only play audio out of one side.

*Don’t sleep with them on

You cannot control how you move when you are asleep because you roll around. At the very least, there’s a good chance you’ll snag the cord. You might also cause damage to the cans themselves as you sleep on them with a heavy head.