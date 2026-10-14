Umahi seeks four more years for Tinubu to complete road projects

David Umahi, Minister of Works

By Clare Nnabuike, Minna

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu another four years to complete the road construction projects initiated by his administration.

Umahi made the appeal on Tuesday in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State during the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and dualisation of the 401-kilometre Lambata–Kontagora Highway, valued at ₦1.5 trillion.

He described the project as part of Tinubu’s infrastructure development programme, saying the President needed another four years to complete the numerous road projects initiated across the country.

Umahi said the Niger highway project was the fifth legacy road project of the Tinubu administration, citing its scale, the use of reinforced concrete pavement and the involvement of the Dangote Group under the Federal Government’s infrastructure tax-credit scheme.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu needs another four years to complete the numerous road construction projects which he started in this tenure across the country. The administration is committed to improving road infrastructure in all geopolitical zones.

“President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing infrastructure programme covers several states, with Niger benefiting from a substantial share of the road construction projects.

“One hundred and sixty-two kilometres of roads and 115 metres of bridges have been completed in the North-Central region.”

The minister also commended Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for his investments in infrastructure, saying the governor had constructed more than 300 kilometres of roads, over five flyovers and an underpass.

The Special Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, Mansir Ahmed, said the company was pleased to participate in the project through the infrastructure tax-credit scheme, describing the highway as a strategic corridor for Nigeria’s economy.

Ahmed said the road would be constructed with concrete pavement rather than conventional asphalt, adding that work would commence from four locations to accelerate delivery.

He said the completed highway would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, commercial goods and industrial materials, while creating opportunities for businesses and young people.

“The road project is expected to improve transportation, reduce travel delays and strengthen access to markets for farming communities along the corridor,” he said.

Bago, who represented the President at the ceremony, described the highway project as a major intervention in a strategic transportation corridor linking communities and facilitating the movement of people and goods across different parts of the country.

The governor pledged to deliver the highest number of votes nationwide for Tinubu in the next election, citing the Federal Government’s infrastructure investments in Niger State.

Bago thanked the President for approving major road projects expected to improve transportation and economic activities across the state.