INEC: 587,440 voters cards yet to be collected in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Kano State, Prof. Riskuwa Arab-Shehu says 587,440 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs are yet to be collected in the state.

Arab-Shehu disclosed this through the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Garba Lawal during an interview with Vanguard on Thursday.

He explained further that the uncollected PVCs are out of the over 5.457,747 registered eligible Voters in the state and the distribution ended on Monday.

Risqua maintained that the electoral body in Kano had so far completed the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the 44 Local Government Areas in the state.

The INEC Commissioner explained that the commission has also printed names of the registered eligible Voters and sent to the Local Governments in the state for distribution to all polling units on election day.

He pointed out that no fewer than 51,000 ad-hoc staff to conduct the election have been recruited and trained by the INEC in Kano in preparations for the Saturday election.

Arab-Shehu said all the recruited ad-hoc staff have been posted to their various places of assignment, adding that accommodation and means of transportation have been provided to ease their movement during the election.