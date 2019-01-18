Israel-based Ofoedu begs for Super Eagles shirt

Chikeluba Ofoedu, Maccabi Tel Aviv attacker, has called on Gernot Rohr to give him a chance to prove himself with the Super Eagles.

Since moving to Europe after emerging as the revelation of the 2011/2012 Nigerian league season, Ofoedu has continued to impress in front of goal.

The attacker scored his seventh goal for Maccabi Tel Aviv when they drew 1-1 with Hapoel Tel Aviv in a recent derby.

“Coach Rohr should give me a chance with the Super Eagles,” Ofoedu said.

Chukwueze’s best yet to come — Osimhen

“My focus now is to play for the Super Eagles as I feel I am ripe for it and my teammates have been asking me why I am not in my country’s national team.

“I know how difficult it is to break into the Super Eagles due to the numerous established and emerging talents at the disposal of the manager but I think I can bring something to the team’s attack.”

At 19, he joined Rangers International from UNTH Healers FC and scored 12 goals to emerge the club’s top scorer.

Ofoedu then moved to Turkey to join division one side Trabzonpor in 2012 and went on to play for other first division sides, Karsiyaka, Samsunspor and Eskisehirspor till July 2017, scoring double figures for each of the teams before moving to Maccabi.

“I enjoyed my time in Turkey as I was loved by fans of all the teams I played for,” Ofoedu said.

“I needed a new challenge and so I did not hesitate to jump at the opportunity to join Maccabi.

Pinnick wants Moses to get Super Eagles testimonial

The Super Eagles are set to play Seychelles in a dead rubber final 2019 AFCON qualifier and four days later, will host Egypt in an international friendly in Asaba.