Buhari must be flushed out of Aso Rock, Atiku insists

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Wednesday called on all Nigerians to use their voter’s card to flush out the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and it’s presidential flag bearer and incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari from power and vote in the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) for a new lease of life.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Minna Polo field in Minna, the Niger state capital, former Vice President and APC presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar said APC as a party and indeed President Buhari have failed the nation with their unfulfilled promises and have consequently moved the country backward.

According to him “the time has come to revive our economy and create job opportunities. Come out en masse so that we can put things back together. It is time for us to sack the APC government. Buhari must go, APC must go”.

“Do you know that the roads, hospitals and schools you are seeing today were built by the PDP led government since 1999 and the APC said we didn’t do anything. What we are saying is that Nigerians should ask them what they have done since they came into power almost four years ago?

“Many are more jobless in the country; over 10 million jobs have been lost but we will ensure that our youths get employed if we are voted in. I promise on behalf of the PDP that if you vote for us, we will control the security situation in the country and I promise you all that Niger state will enjoy the dividends of democracy,”Atiku declared.

Director General of the Atiku campaign and Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki also joined in the call for the sacking of the APC from power saying, “If APC as a party has performed, they can continue, but if otherwise, they must pack and go.”

Immediate past Governor of Niger state, Dr. Aliyu called on Nigerlites to embark on house to house to actualise the dream of flushing APC out of power. According to him, “today is the day we will decide the right candidate. Can we give Atiku over 80 percent votes? Go to your neighbors door to door and tell everyone that by this February, they will all be free and this freedom can only come by voting out APC and voting in PDP.”

Prominent PDP members including former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso,former Presidential Aspirant under the Party, Tanimu Turaki, former Governor Liyel Imoke of Cross Rivers, Senator Philips Ajuda among others also urged Nigerians particularly Nigerlites to vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates for peace and progress of the country.

The PDP national Chairman, Uche Secondus who was represented by the Deputy national chairman South West, Yemi Adewumi described the retaining of the Inspector General of Police Idris Kpotum and the appointment of Amina Zakari as the Head of collation centre of the presidential election as a threat to democracy and called for their immediate removal adding that the Party will be forced to report them to ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations if President Buhari fails to yield to the call.