Anambra Police detain new suspect over nursing student’s murder

Police

AWKA — The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a new suspect in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old nursing student, Vivian Chilaka, in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Ikenga said the murder of Chilaka on June 14 had sparked widespread public outcry.

He said the arrest of the new suspect, 26-year-old Kosisochukwu Ibekwe, had also exonerated the landlord of the deceased, who was earlier interrogated by the police in connection with the incident.

The statement read in part: “The Anambra Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old male suspect, Kosisochukwu Ibekwe, in connection with the murder of Miss Vivian Chilaka.

“The suspect was arrested on September 4, following credible and actionable information received by the command.”

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gained access to the building by scaling the fence with a ladder.

He said the suspect’s initial intention was allegedly to sexually assault the deceased.

“A struggle ensued between him and the deceased, during which he allegedly used a knife to stab her, leading to her death,” the statement added.

Ikenga said the suspect had also allegedly confessed to involvement in other similar crimes in the community.

“These claims are currently being subjected to thorough investigation and corroboration by the command.

“The command further wishes to clarify that the landlord, who was earlier linked with the incident, has been exonerated, following the ongoing investigation.

“The command, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard any earlier suspicion against him,” the statement added.

He said the suspect would remain in police custody as investigation continued, particularly into his alleged involvement in other related criminal activities.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnanna Ama, as commending the people of Alor for their cooperation, patience and support throughout the investigation.

“The CP particularly appreciates members of the community who provided timely and useful information that contributed to this significant breakthrough,” he said.

Ikenga quoted the CP as saying that the command would continue to pursue every credible lead in the investigation and ensure that anyone found culpable faced justice.

He said the command remained resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property, strengthening public confidence in the police and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes did not escape justice.

NAN