Nigeria needs leaders committed to public good, not personal gains — Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — President Bola Tinubu has called for patriotic leaders and citizens who will place the public good above personal interests and self-aggrandisement in the pursuit of national development.

Tinubu made the call at St. Monica Cathedral of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Jimeta, Yola, during a thanksgiving service to mark the 70th birthday of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr Boss Mustapha.

Represented by the SGF, Senator George Akume, the President urged public officials and citizens to make commitment to public service and the common good a central value.

He said Nigeria needed leaders who would be guided by interests beyond personal advancement.

“Today is first and foremost a day for thanksgiving. We gathered not only to celebrate a passage of seven decades, but to celebrate the faithfulness of God, who has preserved and sustained Boss Mustapha through the various seasons of life.

“Nigeria needs men and women who value what transcends personal interest, but rather a devotion to public service,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang described Mustapha as a benchmark for integrity in public service.

Mutfwang also called for greater unity among political leaders in the Middle Belt region.

Similarly, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta, commended the former SGF for his contributions to nation-building and his steadfastness in public service.

The thanksgiving service brought together political leaders, government officials, family members, friends and other well-wishers to celebrate Mustapha’s 70th birthday.