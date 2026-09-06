‘Challenge Musa’s facts, don’t replace argument with insults’ — Uba Sani’s aide

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Senior Special Adviser to Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani on Public Affairs, Victor Mathew Bobai, has defended the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), over his remarks concerning former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Bobai said it was unfair to interpret Musa’s comments during a Channels Television interview as a personal or politically motivated attack on the former governor.

He urged those who disagreed with the minister’s assessment of developments in Kaduna State to scrutinise the issues raised and respond with facts and evidence rather than personal attacks.

During the interview, Musa discussed developments in Kaduna under El-Rufai’s administration and expressed concerns about the impact of some policies and events on relations among communities in the state.

The minister also referred to grievances in parts of Southern Kaduna over killings reported during the period and commended Governor Sani for what he described as efforts to promote greater unity in the state.

Musa, however, reportedly said he did not consider El-Rufai an enemy, describing him as “misguided.”

Reacting in a statement, Bobai said Musa’s comments should be understood as part of public discourse and should not be construed as an official military position or directive.

“We must distinguish between an official directive and a political opinion. General Musa did not issue a military order, announce a defence policy or instruct the Armed Forces to support any political party.

“He participated in a public conversation and expressed his assessment of the political environment,” he said.

Bobai acknowledged the responsibilities attached to Musa’s office but argued that public officials could still participate in discussions on matters of national importance.

He urged critics of the minister to challenge his claims with evidence rather than resorting to personal attacks.

“Challenge General Musa’s facts if you disagree with them. Produce evidence. Correct him where necessary. But don’t replace argument with insults,” Bobai said.

The governor’s aide also highlighted Musa’s military career, noting that he had held several command positions before becoming Chief of Defence Staff and subsequently Minister of Defence.

“This is a man whose professional life was built around the Nigerian flag before any political party became relevant to his present position,” he said.

On the issues raised concerning El-Rufai’s administration, Bobai urged journalists and commentators to examine the former governor’s speeches, interviews and public statements alongside Musa’s comments.

He said the issues discussed by the minister had been subjects of public debate in Kaduna over the years and urged the media to rely on complete recordings and verifiable information when reporting on them.

Bobai also cautioned against presenting allegations or disputed political claims as established facts without appropriate evidence or a competent finding.

He stressed that Musa’s comments should not be confused with the institutional position of the Armed Forces, which, he said, remained institutions of the Federal Republic.

According to him, criticism of a public official should be met with evidence-based responses rather than personal attacks.

“Defending General Musa does not require attacking his critics. Our strongest defence is evidence, his record of service and the truth,” Bobai said.

He called for continued public debate on contentious national issues within the framework of democratic values, responsible journalism and the rule of law.