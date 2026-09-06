Owena Farm Horror: 3 siblings found dead near riverbank

Nigeria Police

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — Tragedy has struck a family in Oke Ogba, Akure, after three siblings who went missing on a farm were found dead near a riverbank less than 24 hours later.

The deceased were 11-year-old twins, Joshua and Jacob Jonah, and their five-year-old younger sister, Blessing Jonah.

The incident occurred on a farm around the Owena Army Barracks area, on the outskirts of Akure, Ondo State.

The children had accompanied their father, Samuel Jonah, to the farm on Friday, September 4, 2026.

According to the family, the three children left the farm ahead of their father to return home.

However, when Samuel returned later and could not find them, he raised the alarm, prompting family members and neighbours to join the search around the farm, bushes and adjoining paths.

Their bodies were discovered the following morning, Saturday, September 5, near a small river within the farm.

When Vanguard visited the Jonah family home, the compound was filled with grieving relatives, friends and neighbours, while condolence visits continued throughout the day.

The loss of three children from the same family in one incident left the community in shock.

“It is too painful. Twins and their little sister. All gone together,” a neighbour said.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the children were with their father at the farm before they went missing, adding that a search operation led to the discovery of their bodies near the riverbank.

“The Command is documenting the incident and investigation is ongoing to ascertain what led to their death,” Abayomi said.

He added that the bodies had been released to their father for burial.

The police spokesman also advised parents and guardians to keep a close watch on children, particularly around rivers, streams and ponds.

As of press time, the police had yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.

While the family prepares for their burial, the community continues to await answers over the tragedy that claimed three young lives from the same household.

The incident has also renewed concerns in Akure over child safety on farms and around water bodies.