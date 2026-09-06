Abbas dissolves all Reps ad hoc committees with immediate effect

Tajudeen Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has ordered the immediate dissolution of all ad hoc committees of the lower chamber, bringing an end to their activities with effect from August 28, 2026.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Clerk of the House, Sidi Ibrahim, and addressed to chairmen and members of the affected committees.

According to the clerk, the Speaker directed that the committees be dissolved after the expiration of the deadline earlier given to them to conclude their assignments and submit their reports.

“I am directed by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, to inform all Honourable Members that all Ad Hoc Committees of the House stand dissolved with immediate effect,” the directive read.

Ibrahim explained that the House had previously urged the committees to complete their respective assignments within the stipulated period.

He said only two ad hoc committees had sought additional time to complete their work and were granted a two-week extension.

According to him, the extension has since expired, leaving no basis for the continued operation of the committees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, honourable members are reminded that ad hoc committees are temporary committees of the house established for specific and time-bound mandates,” he added.

“They are not intended to subsist indefinitely beyond the purpose and period for which they were constituted.”

The clerk cited the Standing Orders of the House, particularly Order 18, Rule 11, Paragraph 5, which provides for “limitations as to time of reports” by committees.

“In accordance with Order 18, rule 11, paragraph 5, of the Standing Orders of the house of representatives which provides for ‘limitations as to time of reports’, committees are required to submit their reports within the time allotted,” Ibrahim said.

He added that the committees had exceeded the period approved for their assignments, making their continued existence untenable.

“Having exceeded the time allotted, the continued existence of the ad hoc committees is no longer tenable,” he said.

The directive further stated that the dissolution took effect from Friday, August 28, 2026, and ordered an immediate halt to all activities being conducted under the name of the dissolved committees.

“Consequently, with effect from Friday 28th August 2026, all ad hoc committees of the house stand dissolved, and activities being carried out in the name of such committees shall cease forthwith,” the clerk said.

Chairmen of the affected committees were also instructed to submit any outstanding reports, working papers and other records relating to their assignments to the Clerk’s office for safekeeping.

“Chairmen of the affected committees are directed to forward all outstanding reports, working documents, records, and other materials relating to their assignments to the office of the clerk, house of representatives for safekeeping,” Ibrahim said.