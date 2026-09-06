Enugu Police arrest 6,240 suspects, rescue 211 kidnapped victims in 17 months

ENUGU — The Enugu State Police Command says it arrested 6,240 suspects, recovered 156 firearms and 1,486 rounds of assorted ammunition, and rescued 211 kidnapped victims in 17 months of sustained security operations in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, disclosed the figures on Friday while receiving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13, AIG Miller Dantawaye, who was on a working visit to the command.

The command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, contained the disclosure in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner on Saturday in Enugu.

Giwa said the figures covered the period since he assumed office as Commissioner of Police in Enugu on March 11, 2025.

According to him, those arrested included 158 suspected kidnappers, 186 suspected armed robbers, 188 murder suspects and 57 suspects linked to rape and defilement.

He added that 273 suspects were arrested for alleged cultism, while 63 were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms.

The commissioner said the remaining 5,315 suspects were arrested in connection with various offences, including stealing, breaking and vandalism.

Giwa said the command also recovered 43 AK-47 rifles and one G-3 assault rifle, among other firearms, during the period under review.

He disclosed that 209 vehicular exhibits, comprising motor vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles, were also recovered during the operations.

The commissioner attributed the achievements to sustained intelligence-led operations, proactive policing and collaboration with neighbouring states.

He cited the deployment of the Violent Crime Response Unit, intensified border patrols under the Inspector-General of Police’s Handshake Patrol initiative, as well as improved emergency response through the Distress Response Squad and Command-and-Control Centre.

Giwa appealed to the police authorities for continued support, particularly in manpower, operational logistics and personnel welfare, to enable the command consolidate its gains.

Responding, Dantawaye charged officers and men of the command to maintain professionalism, discipline, accountability and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to comply strictly with Force regulations and respect the rights of citizens, while remaining committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

The AIG also called on the personnel to sustain efforts to build public confidence in the police, assuring them of his support in further strengthening security in Enugu State. (NAN)