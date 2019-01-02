2 men beat policeman in Lagos, docked

l… get N160,000 bail

Two men, Ifeanyi Uzoma, 33, and Chukwendu Njoku, 33, charged with tearing a policeman’s uniform, were, yesterday, taken before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court.

Uzoma, a businessman, resident at Oshodi, and Njoku, a civil servant, who resides in Mushin, Lagos, appeared before Magistrate M. O. Tanimola, on a two-count charge of obstruction of duty and conspiracy.

Both men, however, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to a bail of N80,000 each with one surety each, who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 21, at Papa-Ajao Street, Mushin, Lagos.

He said the accused obstructed the complainant, Inspector Tunde Ikuomola, from performing his lawful duty and also tore his uniform.

Koti said the complainant was assaulted when he tried to question the accused, who parked a car on the road.

“The complainant and his team saw a Mercedes Benz parked on the road, in a suspicious way.

“When asked of their mission in that place at that time, they could not give a satisfactory answer.

“The accused were asked to open the vehicle for searching, but they refused.

“When the complainant insisted on searching the vehicle, the accused came down from the car; after slapping the complainant, he held his uniform and tore it.

“The accused were taken to the station,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violate Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 174 stipulates three years imprisonment for aggravated assault while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Tanimola adjourned the case until February 13, for mention.