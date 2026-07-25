2027: Benue PDP insists Aondoakaa eligible for governorship race

..rejects disqualification claims

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state has dismissed claims that its governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), is constitutionally disqualified from contesting the poll, describing the allegations as false, misleading and politically motivated.

The party, in a statement issued on Saturday by its State Publicity Secretary, Bright Antyo, said the reports being circulated by political opponents had no legal or constitutional basis and were aimed at undermining the growing support for Aondoakaa across the state.

Antyo maintained that Aondoakaa remains fully qualified under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to contest the governorship election, stressing that no court has convicted him of any offence that would bar him from seeking elective office.

According to the PDP spokesman, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has never been arraigned on criminal charges or indicted by any legally constituted administrative panel since leaving office in 2010.

He noted that Aondoakaa had previously contested the PDP governorship primary in 2015 and the APC governorship primary in 2022 without any legal challenge questioning his eligibility, adding that there was “simply no legal basis” for the current claims.

The statement further argued that any pre-election suit challenging Aondoakaa’s nomination would now be statute-barred, citing Section 285(14)(9) of the Constitution, which prescribes a 14-day window for instituting pre-election matters.

“The constitutional timeline is mandatory, immutable and jurisdictional. Once the 14-day period expires, every court in Nigeria is stripped of jurisdiction to entertain such claims,” Antyo stated, noting that Aondoakaa emerged as the PDP governorship candidate following the party’s primary election held on May 24, 2026.

The PDP also relied on Sections 177 and 182 of the Constitution, which outline the qualifications and disqualifications for governorship candidates, insisting that no political party or individual could create additional grounds for disqualification outside the Constitution.

Urging the public to disregard what it described as an “avalanche of false narratives,” the party said the 2027 governorship election would be decided by the electorate rather than “skewed social media propaganda or wishful legal theories.”

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains solidly rooted in its confidence in Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN. The party is convinced that he possesses the integrity, competence, experience and constitutional qualification required to provide the purposeful leadership that Benue State urgently needs,” the statement added.

The PDP reaffirmed that Aondoakaa remains its governorship candidate for the 2027 election and pledged to focus its campaign on security, economic recovery, agricultural transformation, industrial development and responsive governance.