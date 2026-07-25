Tinubu highlights reforms in education, infrastructure, security

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving security, education, infrastructure and economic development, saying ongoing reforms are laying the foundation for a more prosperous Nigeria.

The President stated this on Saturday at the third General Hassan Usman Katsina Memorial Conference held at Arewa House, Kaduna.

Tinubu, represented by his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, said his administration remained committed to safeguarding the legacies of Nigeria’s founding leaders through policies that promote national development.

He expressed optimism that the security situation, particularly in Northern Nigeria, would improve.

“While we continue to work day and night to secure our nation, by the grace of Allah, the challenges of insecurity confronting us, particularly in Northern Nigeria, will soon be behind us,” he said.

On education, Tinubu said the Federal Government had expanded access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), with over one million students already benefiting from the scheme.

He said the administration had also restored stability to tertiary institutions by removing them from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and reversing deductions from their internally generated revenues.

According to him, the government has invested in classrooms, hostels, research centres and science complexes through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), while also approving a new national curriculum and expanding technical and vocational education.

The President added that new federal universities and polytechnics had been established in several states to improve access to quality education.

Speaking on infrastructure, Tinubu said work was progressing on the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway and the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

He added that the Sokoto-Zamfara-Kaduna Road and the 434-kilometre Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road were also under construction to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

On energy, Tinubu said the administration was implementing projects to strengthen electricity supply across Northern Nigeria.

He listed the Kaduna Power Station, the 40-megawatt Kumbotso High Voltage Power Project, rural solar mini-grids and the revitalisation of the 215-megawatt Kaduna Power Plant among key interventions.

He also disclosed that the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, had been upgraded into a university named after the late Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina.

According to him, the institution is more than 90 per cent completed and has commenced academic activities.

The President further said work was progressing on the 1,350-megawatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant, while renewable energy projects were being implemented in Kaduna and neighbouring states.

On transportation, Tinubu said construction of the Kaduna-Kano Rail Line and Kano-Maradi Rail Project was advancing steadily.

He added that funding had also been committed for the Kaduna and Kano light rail projects, while the Abuja Metro Rail was undergoing rehabilitation.

The President said the Federal Government had also approved the upgrade of the Abuja-Kaduna train service to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods.

Tinubu said his administration had equally recorded progress in agriculture, food security, youth empowerment and social welfare programmes.

He said the reforms were aimed at creating opportunities, boosting productivity and ensuring long-term prosperity for all Nigerians.

The President urged Nigerians to remain united and support government efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.