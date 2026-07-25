BIPC warns against movement of oranges out of Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has cautioned citrus farmers against transporting and selling oranges outside Benue State, warning that the practice poses a serious threat to the state’s agro-industrialisation drive and local processing industries.

The Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, made the appeal in a statement, urging farmers to supply their produce to the Bensono Concentrate Factory rather than selling it outside the state.

According to him, the continued movement of raw oranges out of Benue could undermine the steady supply of raw materials needed by the Bensono Concentrate Factory and other citrus processing facilities established by the Benue State Government.

Dr Asemakaha noted that the state had invested heavily in citrus processing and could no longer afford to export raw agricultural produce while local industries struggled to secure sufficient inputs for production.

“The era of exporting our wealth in its raw form is over. Our priority is to create jobs, add value to our agricultural produce and build a sustainable industrial economy for Benue people. Every orange processed in Benue translates into employment opportunities, increased income for farmers and greater economic prosperity for the state,” he said.

The BIPC boss assured citrus farmers of a guaranteed market for their produce, promising competitive prices for oranges supplied directly to the Bensono Concentrate Factory.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, local government authorities, security agencies and community leaders to support the campaign by encouraging farmers to patronise local processing industries.

According to him, protecting industries established in the state is a collective responsibility that would strengthen Benue’s economy, create jobs and promote sustainable development.

Dr Asemakaha reaffirmed BIPC’s commitment to implementing the industrialisation agenda of Governor Hyacinth Alia, stressing that the government remains focused on ensuring that Benue’s abundant agricultural resources are processed within the state to create wealth, generate employment and accelerate economic growth.