2 men docked for alleged damage, theft of iron rods worth N1.01m

Two men, Gbadamosi Adamu and Abdulrasaq Sanni, on Thursday appeared before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly damaging an uncompleted building and stealing iron rods worth over N1.01 million.

Adamu, 20, and Sanni, 30, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and malicious damage.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Asp Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 4 at the Radio Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Isaac alleged that the defendants willfully damaged an uncompleted building belonging to the late Mr. Tajudeen Elesho, worth over N1.01 million.

He also alleged that the defendants stole the iron rods used in the construction of the uncompleted building and sold them for N285,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravene Sections 411, 350, 287, and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for theft, while Section 411 provides a two-year jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr B.A. Sonuga granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug.14 for mention.