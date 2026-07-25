Troops neutralise suspected female terrorist spy, nab 14 suspects nationwide

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Troops have neutralised a suspected female ISWAP/JAS spy in Borno and arrested 14 suspected criminals, including IPOB/ESN members, cultists and a deserter soldier in separate operations across the country.

Operational reports made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said the suspected terrorist was sighted through CCTV cameras approaching a military position from the Sambisa axis.

The report said troops of 222 Battalion at Forward Operating Base Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno neutralised the suspect before she could reach the defensive perimeter.

It said troops of Operation MESA also arrested a deserter soldier of 13 Brigade at a checkpoint in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

According to the report, the troops recovered a military uniform and a vehicle from the deserter during the arrest.

“The troops also intercepted another vehicle conveying suspected stolen armoured cables and arrested the driver for further investigation.

“In the South-East, troops of Operation UDO KA apprehended five suspected IPOB/ESN members at Etuekwe Junction in Orsu LGA of Imo,” it said.

The report said the suspects were arrested at a secluded location believed to be a movement route used by the criminal group.

It added that troops of 82 Division Garrison and 103 Battalion, working with other security agencies, arrested eight suspected cultists at Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu.

“Preliminary investigation linked the suspects to terrorist activities around the Eha-Amufu border communities between Enugu and Ebonyi states.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and prosecution,” it added.

The report said troops conducting Operations Desert Sanity V, FANSAN YAMMA and Savannah Shield recorded no major incidents within their respective areas of responsibility during the period under review.

It also disclosed that a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Sub-Delegation, Maiduguri, visited Sector 3 of Operation HADIN KAI/MNJTF at Kinnasara Cantonment in Monguno, Borno.

According to the report, the ICRC team briefed the sector commander on its humanitarian mandate and commitment to promoting International Humanitarian Law and supporting conflict-affected populations across the Lake Chad Basin.

(NAN)