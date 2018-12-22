Breaking News
Translate

What do you think of Buhari’s 4+4 gesture?

On 12:38 pmIn News by adekunleComments

President Muhammadu Buhari gave it back to the unruly legislators of the PDP in the National Assembly on Wednesday in a photo now going viral online, when he gestured with his fingers 4+4.

Symbolically, it means the President was telling the rude legislators that he would spend two terms of four years each, despite their animosity.

Buhari’s 4+4
Buhari’s 4+4

Senate President Bukola Saraki was certainly not happy with Buhari’s non-verbal gesture. But there was nothing he could do about the inevitable tide of history.

My childhood experience prompts me to give to humanity, says British-based  Nigerian

Just watch Buhari’s fingers, watch Saraki’s countenance!

What do you think of Buhari’s 4+4 gesture?


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.