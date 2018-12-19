SIFAX Group rewards 60 staff at long service award

SIFAX Group, a multinational corporation with diverse interests in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage & Logistics, Oil & Gas and Hospitality, has rewarded and honoured 60 staff at its 2018 Long Service Award.

The SIFAX Group Long Service Award is an annual event where deserving staff, who have served for a minimum period of ten years, are rewarded with cash gifts for their meritorious, consistent and outstanding service to the company.

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, who was represented by Major Henry Ajetunmobi (rtd), Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock Limited, lauded the staff for their passion, dedication and hard work in uplifting the company to its current heights.

He said: “I must salute your courage and dedication. It means a lot to me that you have all dutifully contributed to the growth of the company in your different subsidiaries. I am touched because these gestures have shown to me an unrivalled level of loyalty to both the company and your jobs. Thank you for believing in the SIFAX Group dreams and contributing your quota to see it come to fulfilment.”

Dr. Fola Rogers-Saliu, Executive Director, Human Resources and Administration, noted that SIFAX Group’s policy of treating its staff in a deserving manner has yielded great result. “We have staff here today, who have spent twenty-five years in the service of the company. This goes to show that the company is really doing something right with its staff for them to pursue a long-term career path with us. Staff motivation and reward is dear to the heart of Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, our Chairman and he leaves no stone unturned to make sure staff are happily rewarded,” she said.

Out of the 60 staff honoured and rewarded, fifty-seven of them celebrated their ten years with the company, two celebrated fifteen years while one staff was celebrated for his twenty-five years’ service to the company.

In his response on behalf of the awardees, Mr. Shofu Adedotun Taiwo, who was rewarded for his twenty-five years in service, thanked SIFAX Group, its management team and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi for the opportunity given to the staff. “I joined in 1993 as a trainee and today I have grown and still growing in my professional career. It is worth every moment working with SIFAX Group and I am happy to have given twenty-five years of my life to this company”, he said.