Manchester United have decided Mauricio Pochettino is the man they want to replace Jose Mourinho and are willing to pay £40 million ($51m) to land him, The Sun claims. The Tottenham manager has become the only option to replace the Portuguese, whose position at Old Trafford remains under pressure.

United could let Mourinho go at the end of the season and will try to lure Pochettino away from the London club.

