LASG employees to benefit from CILGPAN

By Victor Arjiromanus

THE Lagos State Government Service Commission, LGSC, has approved the programmers’ and Certification of Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria, CILGPAN, for council Employees of Lagos state of curricular appreciation.

The chairman, Lagos State Service Commission, Alhaji Babatunde Rotinmwa said this during a meeting attended by various Heads of Departments, members and commissioners of the commission on September 25th 2018’.

Rotinmwa said the affiliation with the chartered institutes will assist in high professionalism attainment and enhancing proficiency which are yardsticks for appraisal.

He said: “The institute is empowered by statutory Laws of Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Registrar\CEO, CILGPAN, Dr. Uche Okereke said: “Alhaji Rotinwa said: “The Act of parliament published at Government Notice official Gazette of the federal republic of Nigeria issued on 29th January, 2018 the chartered institute of Local Government and public administration of Nigeria is the only legally recognized Local government and public Administration professional Body in Nigeria.

“The body is exclusively established to improve human capital development in the councils and empowered to regulate the training and practice of Local government and public administration in Nigeria.”