LAGOS 2019: Agbaje launches campaign, laments N6 trillion waste

•Fingers ADC, Sanwo-Olu on the destruction of boards, assault on poster pasters

By Emmanuel Aziken, Mike Ebunwogu & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate for Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, flagged off his campaign with a vow to upset the hegemony he claimed had held down the progress of the state.

At the election campaign launch in Lagos, Agbaje lamented that over N6 trillion equivalent to $35 billion had been squandered by successive administrations in the state in the last 20 years.

He particularly lamented that the past three administrations in the state did not bother to open up the state leading to the choking up of the state.

Cheered on by passionate party supporters, the gubernatorial hopeful repeatedly cited the Lateef Jakande administration as a model as he said that Lagos was only one of two megacities in the world without a light rail system.

He also used the opportunity to present his running mate, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, a corporate lawyer as his running mate.

“Lagosians do not see a future in the Lagos we have today. Those that have been there have spent over N6 trillion in the last 20 years and they have not opened up Lagos.”

Meanwhile, Agbaje, yesterday, protested the massive destruction of his publicity boards on the Third Mainland Bridge and other parts of Lagos, while placing the blame on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the destruction represented the height of political intolerance and impunity from a ruling party clearly staring defeat in the face in the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

Agbaje challenged the police to immediately apprehend the hooligans.

Recalling that his publicity materials had suffered similar violence in 2015, Agbaje, in a statement by his campaign’s Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina, said that Lagosians could only break free from such self-serving and corrupt tendencies by voting out APC in the 2019 polls.

In a related development, the state Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, ordered the arrest of anyone found vandalising or defacing campaign posters or boards in the state.

Imohimi also summoned the Chairmen of all political parties in the state, their flag bearers, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) and other stakeholders for a meeting ahead of the 2019 elections.

The commissioner, in a statement by Police Public Relation Officer, Chike Oti, stressed that “there is no alternative to peace and the need for all political parties, their candidates and supporters to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace.”