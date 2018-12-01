Give more attention to accident victims, NGO urges govt.

Mr Bamigboye Okanlawon, the National Coordinator of Road Accident Information and Rescue Organisation, has called on government at all levels to pay adequate attention to road accident victims in the country.

Okanlawon made the call on Saturday in Ibadan at the official inauguration and decoration of new regular rescue marshals of the organisation.

The national coordinator regretted what he termed ” inadequate government attention to road accident victims” and called on the authorities to step up surveillance and care of victims.

He said other disasters such as plane crashes, building collapse and others were receiving governments attention while road accidents which were more common were not having the desired attention.

” Hospitals reject accident victims and accept victims of other disasters because they know that the cost of treatment administered on victims of other disasters will be fully borne by the government or humanitarian agencies or organisations.

” This makes the number of lives saved in such disasters higher compared with victims of road accidents whose burden are unfortunately left for their family members to bear.

” There is an urgent need for the Federal Government and state governments to come up with policies that will address this issue.

” Road accident victims need to be given prompt medical treatment by the hospital and further assistance from the government agencies concerned,” Okanlawon said.

Newsmen report that the highlight of the occasion

was the decoration of the new marshals and presentation of awards to distinguished personalities.

The Road Accident Information and Rescue organisation is a Non-Governmental organisation that partners the Federal Road Safety Commission, Police, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in rescuing accident victims.