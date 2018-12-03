Ebi, Oluehi make CAF XI

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi and goal-keeper Tochukwu Oluehi are the only Nigerian players that made the CAF first 11 at the end of the African Women Cup of Nations.

The list is dominated by Cameroon players though they settled for bronze in the tournament.

Best XI

Goalkeeper: Tochukwu Olueji (Nigeria)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa), Onome Ebi (Nigeria), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

Forwards: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (cameroon), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa), Bassira Toure (Mali)

Top Awards

Total Woman of the Competition

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Top scorer

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Fair Play

Cameroon