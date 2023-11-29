CAF confirms Morocco as venue for CAF Awards 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the city of Marrakech, Morocco, as the venue for the CAF Awards 2023, scheduled for December 11.

According to a statement on the CAF website on Wednesday, the awards will celebrate the continent’s top achievers in what is expected to be a spectacular affair.

It said the awards recognise exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s categories.

Earlier this week, CAF announced the shortlists for the women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023.

“For the Player of the Year, 10 players remain in the race for the prestigious individual honour.

“Whereas, the other categories, namely Interclub Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, “The National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year, have five nominees each.

Full List of Nominees: Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Full List of Nominees: Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Al Ahli)

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon, SSC Napoli)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon, Besiktas)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco, Manchester United)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco, Sevilla)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, SSC Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Al Nassr)