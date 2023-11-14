2023 CAF awards: full list of nominees for women’s categories

CAF has unveiled the 30-women preliminary nominees for the various women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2023.

CAF on Tuesday, stated that a team of “Technical Experts, Legends, and selected media representatives decided on the nominees, taking into consideration their performances at all levels from December 2022 to November 2023.”

Here is the full list of nominees:

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)

Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)

Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)

Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)

Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)

Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)

Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

Rachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Ange Bawou (Cameroon, Bayelsa Queens/ BIIK-Shymkent)

Dolores Hernandez Masongo (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

Najiat Abass Idrisa (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

Catherine Musonda (Zambia, Tomiris Turan)

Cynthia Shongwe (Zimbabwe, Harare City)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

N’Guessan Nadege Koffi (Cote d’Ivoire, SC Casablanca)

Elena Oyana (Equatorial Guinea, Huracanes)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Tracy Twum (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Oumou Kone (Mali, AS Mande)

Aziza Rabbah (Morocco, AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Mary Amponsah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Nigeria, Stade Reims)

Hapsatou Malado Diallo (Senegal, USPA/Eibar)

Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Winifreda Gerald (Tanzania, JKT Queens)

Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda, Dynamo Moscow)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Nana Joe Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa)

Lovemore Fazili (Malawi)

Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

Mohamed Amine Alioua (AS FAR)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Mame Moussa Cisse (Senegal)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Esther Chabruma (JKT Queens)

National Team of the Year (Women)

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Ghana

Malawi

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia

Club of the Year (Women)

Athletico d’Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)

Huracanes (Equatorial Guinea)

Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

AS Mande (Mali)

AS FAR (Morocco)

SC Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JKT Queens (Tanzania)

