Women’s World Cup: Waldrum picks Ebi, Oshoala, Ajibade, 20 other Super Falcons

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has released a squad of 23 players to prosecute the Women’s World Cup set to begin in Australia and New Zealand from July 20.

The list consists of notable names like Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, Rashidat Ajibade of Atlético Madrid, and Onome Ebi who will be making a record appearance at the Mundial.

Nigeria is in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland. They open their campaign against Canada on July 21.

See full list below:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenine, Spain); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France)