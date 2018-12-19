Constituency Projects: We’ve released 50%—SGF

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday, said 50 per cent of the total amount earmarked for constituency projects has been released.

Mustapha made this disclosure to journalists after holding a closed door caucus meeting with lawmakers of All Progressives Congress, APC, at the National Assembly Complex.

On why he was at the National Assembly, the SGF said: “I have come to attend a caucus meeting with members of the House of Representatives of APC.

“It is a continuation of dialogue with our members as we are preparing for elections, we have to come and dialogue and strategise, and plan for the elections. Very soon, they will go on recess and so, we have to plan on what they will do during the course of the recess in terms of deepening democracy and preparing our party for the elections.”

On defections of his party members, he said: “There hasn’t been any defection, the major ones happened and we have gotten out of that. We are just on the part of growth now. We have received so many members.”