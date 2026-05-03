No Nigerian killed in South Africa protest – FG

Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Ojukwu

ABUJA — The Federal Government has said that no Nigerian was killed and no Nigerian-owned property was destroyed during recent anti-foreigner protests in parts of South Africa.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a situation report titled “South Africa Protests: Situation Report”, published on her X handle on Sunday.

She said the Federal Government was closely monitoring rising tensions linked to anti-foreigner demonstrations in selected cities in South Africa, noting that President Bola Tinubu had expressed concern over the situation and directed enhanced diplomatic engagement.

According to her, while viral images circulating on social media suggested violence and xenophobic attacks, official reports from South African authorities indicated that recent protests in Pretoria and Johannesburg between 27 and 29 April 2026 were largely peaceful, though security operatives occasionally used tear gas to disperse gatherings.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, however, noted that two Nigerians reportedly died in separate incidents unrelated directly to the protests, involving alleged interactions with security personnel.

She identified one of the deceased as Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel, who reportedly died from injuries sustained during an encounter with military personnel of the South African National Defence Force, while another Nigerian, Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew, was found dead after an alleged encounter with metro police officers.

She described both incidents as “condemnable and unacceptable,” adding that the Nigerian High Commission was following up on investigations to ensure justice.

The minister also disclosed that another round of demonstrations was expected between 4 and 8 May 2026, while the Federal Government had intensified diplomatic engagement with South African authorities.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria had summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner to Nigeria over the situation, while Nigerian missions in South Africa remained in constant contact with host authorities.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu added that arrangements were underway for voluntary repatriation of Nigerians willing to return home, with about 130 people already registered for evacuation.

She stressed that Nigeria remained committed to protecting its citizens abroad and working with South Africa to prevent further xenophobic tensions, recalling Nigeria’s historical support for South Africa during its liberation struggle.

She also noted that both countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding on early warning mechanisms aimed at preventing and managing crises affecting citizens of both nations.