Troops foil terror plot in Katsina, Zamfara, neutralise nine

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have foiled a planned attack and neutralised nine terrorists, including two identified kingpins, during coordinated operations in Katsina and Zamfara States between 1 and 3 May 2026.



The operations also led to the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, ammunition, motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash.



A military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, said troops recorded significant breakthroughs during separate engagements in both states.



In Katsina State, troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Fudma, while on a fighting patrol along the Turare–Yantumaki Road in Dutsinma Local Government Area, engaged terrorists in a gun duel.



Four terrorists were neutralised in the encounter, while two AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, two motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and ₦153,000 were recovered.



In Zamfara State, troops of FOB Bagega conducted operations between 2 and 3 May in Anka Local Government Area, which resulted in the neutralisation of additional terrorists, including two identified kingpins.



According to the statement, an initial encounter on 2 May along the Bagega–Anka Road forced some terrorists to abandon motorcycles as they retreated.



The attackers later attempted a counteroffensive on the base but were repelled with the support of reinforcement teams and precision air support from the Air Component. Three terrorists were neutralised during the exchange.



Subsequent follow-up operations on 3 May led to the neutralisation of two more terrorists in the same general area.



Weapons, including AK-47 rifles and motorcycles, were also recovered during the operations.

The military confirmed that one soldier lost his life during the engagements.



Troops have since consolidated their presence in the area to prevent further threats, while urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.



Operation Fansan Yamma reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing counter-terrorism operations aimed at restoring stability across the affected regions.