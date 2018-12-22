CDS, Service Chiefs pay operational visit to Theatre Command

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin, on Saturday led other service chiefs on operational visit to the Theatre Command of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

He was received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai who had been on ground, visiting troops in the frontline to boost their morale.

Shortly after arrival, the CDS held a three-hour closed-door meeting with the service chiefs, where he was briefed by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinrodoye.

The Chief of Air Force Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman, were in attendance.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman said the service chiefs “discussed extensively, particularly on activities in the Theatre Command” (of the Operation Lafiya Dole.)

“Of course, the chief of defence staff conveyed his best wishes to troops here, operating in Operation Lafiya Dole,” Usman added.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Dec. 3, directed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to remain in the North East until security situation in the region improved.

He also directed the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, on Dec. 4, to join Buratai in the North East, in coordinating the Nigerian Air Force operations in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s directives came after the Boko Haram terrorists attacked troops’ position at Metele in the North of Borno on Nov. 18.

The attack claimed the lives of 23 soldiers, while 31 others sustained injuries as confirmed by the army. (NAN)