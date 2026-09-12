INEC unveils final list of presidential candidates for 2027 election

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has released the final list of candidates for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections scheduled for January 2027, featuring 18 political parties and their presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The list, signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary of the Commission, shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is fielding President Bola Tinubu, 74, with Kashim Shettima, 59, again as his running mate, while the African Democratic Congress ADC is presenting Atiku Abubakar, 79, alongside Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, 61.

Also on the list are Peter Gregory Obi, 65, of the National Democratic Congress NDC, running with Musa Mohammed Rabiu Kwankwaso, 69; Sunday Chibuzo Okereke, 43, of the Labour Party LP, paired with Hajja Bintu Konto, 54; and Sandy Ojang Onor, 60, of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, running with Umaru Babangida, 61.

Other candidates cleared by the Commission include Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of AA, running with Shehu Hussaini; Aliyu Abbas-Bin of ADP, paired with Chinazam Ike; Kabiru Yusuf of APP, running with Peace Egobia Ofordile; Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress AAC, paired with Haruna Garba Magashi; Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde of APM, running with Musa Lawal Daura; and Sunday Adenuga of BP, alongside Usman Turaki Mustapha.

The list also features Moses Olusoji Adebisi of DLA, running with Nafisat Usaku Abubakar; Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party NDP, paired with Uchenna Anthony Chukwuemeka; Nkem Esther Okereke of NRM, running with Nasir Muhammed Sulaiman; Donald Duke of PRP, alongside Kabiru Rabiu; Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), paired with Usman Muhammed Bugaje; Peter Ada Agada of the Young Progressives Party YPP, running with Patience Ndidi Key; and Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party ZLP, alongside Hassan Khalid.

According to the document, none of the 18 presidential candidates or their running mates declared any form of disability, while the list features two female presidential candidates — Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of NDP and Nkem Esther Okereke of NRM — alongside four female vice-presidential candidates.

The candidates’ ages range from 35 to 80, with qualifications spanning First School Leaving Certificate, WAEC and NABTEB certifications to university degrees, including doctorate holders among both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the list.