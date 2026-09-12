Haske dumps APC, joins APM as Adamawa governorship candidate

Businessman and politician, Abdulrahman Haske, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) ahead of the 2027 Adamawa State governorship election.

Haske, who was formally unveiled as the APM governorship candidate on Saturday in Yola, said his decision to join the party was driven by his desire to pursue a people-centred development agenda in the state.

The declaration was attended by APM leaders, traditional and community leaders, youth and women groups, as well as supporters from the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State.

Speaking at the event, Haske described his move to the APM as “a convergence of principle and purpose”, saying he would focus on accountable leadership, economic empowerment, youth inclusion and sustainable development if elected.

“Today is not merely about joining a political party; it is about strengthening a movement dedicated to the future of Adamawa State,” he said.

Haske said his administration, if elected, would prioritise agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, security and transparent governance.

He also expressed appreciation to the national leadership of the APM for giving him the party’s ticket, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him through dedicated service.

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said Haske’s political philosophy aligned with the party’s ideals and described him as capable of providing an alternative leadership for Adamawa.

“After extensive consultations, we are convinced that Abdulrahman Haske embodies the values and principles for which the Allied Peoples Movement stands,” Dantalle said.

He added that Haske’s commitment to youth empowerment, inclusive development and stronger communities informed the party’s decision to support his candidacy.

The Adamawa State Chairman of the APM, Badejo Bello, also welcomed Haske into the party, describing him as a “bridgebuilder” with an understanding of the state’s challenges and opportunities.

Bello said the party was confident that Haske’s candidacy would help it provide “genuine transformation, renewed hope and sustainable progress” for Adamawa.

The event ended with a call for unity among APM members and supporters as the party begins mobilisation ahead of the 2027 governorship election.