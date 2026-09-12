2027: Morka tackles Kwankwaso over promise to take care of Atiku if he withdraws

The All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Felix Morka, has tackled Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his offer to take care of Atiku Abubakar if the former vice-president withdraws from the 2027 presidential race.

Kwankwaso, the running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), had on Monday appealed to Atiku to abandon his presidential ambition and support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in next year’s election.

He cited Atiku’s age and health, adding that the former vice-president would be taken care of if the opposition ticket wins the presidency.

Reacting in a post on X on Saturday, Morka questioned the confidence of the opposition in negotiating over the presidency before Nigerians have decided who will occupy the office in 2027.

He described the development as an indication of what he characterised as hypocrisy within the opposition camp.

“At last, the veil comes off … behold the whited sepulchre … they pretend to be saints on the outside but filled with stench of corruption and malignant hypocrisy on the inside,” Morka wrote.

The APC spokesperson said the opposition was engaging in “horse trading” over an office it had neither won nor been guaranteed.

“Horse trading with the presidency they do not have, and will not have, by the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate, come 2027,” he said.

Kwankwaso had urged Atiku, who will turn 81 next year, to step aside from the presidential contest and support the NDC ticket.

Atiku has, however, maintained his interest in the 2027 presidential race, previously stating that the election would be his final attempt at becoming president.

The former vice-president contested the presidency in 2007, 2019 and 2023.

The exchange comes as opposition figures continue to negotiate alliances and strategies ahead of the 2027 general election, with the NDC seeking to consolidate support around Obi and Kwankwaso.