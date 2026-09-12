Bamanga Tukur, former Adamawa gov, ex-PDP Chair dies

By Luminous Jannamike & Umar Yusuf

BAMANGA Tukur, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governor of Gongola State, is dead. He was 90.

Family sources confirmed his death on Saturday, although details surrounding his passing were not immediately made public.

Tukur, who died three days before his 91st birthday, was one of the prominent political figures whose career cut across Nigeria’s military and civilian administrations, the private sector and continental business circles.

Born on September 15, 1935, he began his public service career at the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, where he served as General Manager from 1975 to 1982.

He moved into elective politics and won the Gongola State governorship election in 1983, but his tenure was cut short by the military coup in December of the same year.

After leaving office, Tukur turned to business and founded BHI Holdings, popularly known as the DADDO Group of Companies.

He later returned to government as Minister of Industries between 1993 and 1995 under the military administration of General Sani Abacha.

Tukur also played prominent roles in African business and economic affairs, serving as Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group.

He held advisory positions with several international trade organisations.

PDP

In March 2012, he returned to partisan politics when he was elected National Chairman of the PDP with the backing of then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

His tenure, however, was overshadowed by prolonged internal disagreements within the party, culminating in his resignation as national chairman in January 2014.

Tukur had also been a presidential aspirant during the Third Republic and held the traditional title of Tafidan Adamawa.

His public service earned him national and international recognition. The Federal Government honoured him with the title of Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, while the Republic of Togo conferred on him the title of Commander of the Order of the Mono, COM.

Tukur is survived by his wives, children and grandchildren.

Fintiri reacts

The former National Chairman of PDP was the third civilian governor of the defunct Gongola State, serving from August to November 1983, before the military takeover of government.

He later became President of the African Roundtable Business before taking ill in 2023.

Reacting to the development, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, described Tukur’s death as a loss not only to the state but to the nation.

Fintiri said the late elder statesman made significant contributions to the political, socio-economic and industrial development of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Pastor Humashi Wounishikou, Fintiri declared three days of mourning in honour of the former governor.

Meanwhile, sympathisers have continued to troop to Tukur’s country home in the Old GRA, Jimeta, to pay their respects and condole with the family.