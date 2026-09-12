Ex-Jonathan spokesman Niboro joins Tinubu’s 2027 campaign team

Veteran journalist and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ima Niboro, has been appointed one of the spokespersons of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign council ahead of the 2027 general election.

Niboro, who previously served as spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, brings experience in presidential communications and newsroom management to the campaign team.

He later headed NAN, where he was responsible for overseeing the agency’s nationwide news-gathering operations and international activities.

His appointment comes as the Tinubu campaign strengthens its communications structure ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The communications team is headed by Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, while Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, serves as co-chairman.

Other members of the team include Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy; Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President and former Minister of Youth and Sports Development; Tunde Rahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties; and Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The team comprises journalists, government media officials and political strategists with experience in traditional and digital communications.

Niboro’s inclusion further strengthens the campaign’s pool of experienced media professionals, having previously handled communications for a sitting president and led a national news agency.

The communications team is expected to highlight the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda and communicate its next phase of the Renewed Hope Agenda as the president seeks re-election in 2027.